Sha’Carri Richardson still confident after ninth-place finish at Prefontaine Classic: ‘I’m not done’

After American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson became the sixth-fastest woman ever to run the 100-meter race in April and won the event in the U.S. Olympic Trials in June, she became a favorite to medal in Tokyo (and a burgeoning beauty icon). Days later, she was suspended for a month and left off the Olympic team after testing positive for marijuana, but she took it in stride. “I just say, don’t judge me, because I am human,” she told Today’s Savannah Guthrie on July 2. “I’m you, I just happen to run a little faster.”