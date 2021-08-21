Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Eugene, OR

Sha’Carri Richardson still confident after ninth-place finish at Prefontaine Classic: ‘I’m not done’

By Sarah Williams
talesbuzz.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., but she was no match for world’s greatest speedsters. The 21-year-old sprinter, participating in an official competition for the first time since she was suspended because of a positive test for marijuana, finished ninth in the 100-meter women’s race on Saturday. Richardson posted a time of 11.14 seconds, well behind Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah, who recorded the second-fastest time ever (10.54 seconds).

talesbuzz.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
Eugene, OR
Sports
Local
Oregon Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Briana Williams
Person
Sha'carri Richardson
Person
Shericka Jackson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympics#Sarah Williams#Thompson Herah#Nbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Track & Field
Place
Tokyo, JP
NewsBreak
Tokyo Olympics
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Worldhotnewhiphop.com

Team Jamaica Shades Sha'Carri Richardson After Her Tasteless "Liked" Tweet

Sha'Carri Richardson went into her Prefontaine Classic race with so much confidence, only to finish dead last in ninth place. Despite her unfortunate finish, she's keeping her head up, reminding herself that there's only up to go from here. As she rests following the showing, she's been openly shading the...
Celebritiesdreddsinfo.com

Nicki Minaj Shades Sha’Carri Richardson For Losing Race

Nicki Minaj Shares Picture Of A Broom To Shade Sha’Carri Richardson. Sha’Carri Richardson finished in 9th place (last) with a time of 11.14 seconds at yesterday’s “dream” race against Olympic champions. Richardson, who was disqualified from the Tokyo Olympics, made her debut in the Prefontaine Classic at the University of...
SportsPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Sha'Carri Richardson says to 'talk all the [expletive] you want' after a disappointing finish in Prefontaine Classic

All eyes were on the Prefontaine Classic on Saturday with the women’s 100-meter race at the center of attention. We were getting the women’s 100m final we never got to see in Tokyo at the Olympics. Sha’Carri Richardson would finally get to go up against the Olympic podium Elaine Thompson-Herah, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Shericka Jackson. We thought maybe we’d finally get to see how she’d stack up against the best in the sport.
Motorsportsdreddsinfo.com

“I Am Not Star-Struck”- Sha’Carri Richardson Confident Against Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah Ahead of 100m Race

“I Am Not Star-Struck”- Sha’Carri Richardson Confident Against Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Elaine Thompson-Herah Ahead of 100m Race. Whew! It’s the confidence for us! Sha’Carri Richardson is ready to bring her A-game to the Prefontaine Classic track and field meet in Eugene, Ore. Sha’Carri will lineup up against Jamaican speedsters Elaine...
SportsVanity Fair

Sha’Carri Richardson Gets a Shot at 100-Meter Rematch

After American sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson became the sixth-fastest woman ever to run the 100-meter race in April and won the event in the U.S. Olympic Trials in June, she became a favorite to medal in Tokyo (and a burgeoning beauty icon). Days later, she was suspended for a month and left off the Olympic team after testing positive for marijuana, but she took it in stride. “I just say, don’t judge me, because I am human,” she told Today’s Savannah Guthrie on July 2. “I’m you, I just happen to run a little faster.”
SportsBBC

Watch: Diamond League Lausanne - Fraser-Pryce beats Thompson-Herah in 100m

10.54! - Watch Thompson-Herah run second fastest women's 100m. Watch Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah win the 100m final with a time of 10.54 seconds - the second fastest women's time in history - at the Diamond League in Eugene. Video caption: Athletics: Thompson-Herah wins 100m final at Diamond League EugeneAthletics: Thompson-Herah...
Sportscaribbeantoday.com

Fraser-Pryce Shatters Meet Record to Beat Thompson-Herah

LAUSANNE, Switzerland – Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce defied chilly temperatures to win the 100 meters at the Lausanne Diamond League here Thursday, smashing the meet record with the third fastest time ever and beating Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah in the process. The 34-year-old clocked a personal best 10.60 seconds to finish ahead...
Paris, MOKansas City Star

Olympic 100 champion Thompson-Herah wins in 10.72 at Paris

Olympic champion Elaine Thompson-Herah won the 100 meters in 10.72 seconds at the Diamond League meeting in Paris without in-form Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce to rival her on Saturday. Thompson-Herah quickly raced clear with a legal tailwind at the Charlety Stadium to finish 0.25 ahead of fellow Jamaican Shericka Jackson, the Olympic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy