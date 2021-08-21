Sha’Carri Richardson still confident after ninth-place finish at Prefontaine Classic: ‘I’m not done’
Sha’Carri Richardson made her return to the track at the 2021 Prefontaine Classic in Eugene, Ore., but she was no match for world’s greatest speedsters. The 21-year-old sprinter, participating in an official competition for the first time since she was suspended because of a positive test for marijuana, finished ninth in the 100-meter women’s race on Saturday. Richardson posted a time of 11.14 seconds, well behind Olympic gold medalist Elaine Thompson-Herah, who recorded the second-fastest time ever (10.54 seconds).talesbuzz.com
