5618 Crenshaw Rd Unit#834, Henrico, VA 23227

Emprty Nester? First time buyer? Investor? This large one bedroom condo is perfect! Being on the third level, the balcony makes you feel like you are living in a tree house. Crown molding, oak cabinets, granite counters with black appliances (new microwave, programmable thermostat and disposal). Fresh paint and new carpet makes this move-in ready. Noteworthy however is the quick access to 95, 295, and 64 plus a bus stop around the corner! Storage unit and Laundry in basement. CHOICE Plus Home Warranty offered to purchaser(s).