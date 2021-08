Like it or not, the Orioles will be part of one of baseball’s biggest stories today. Chris Sale returns to a big league mound for the first time in over two years. The 32-year-old lefty has finished in the top 6 in Cy Young voting seven different times, but it’s been a few seasons since he was putting together those sorts of elite performances. This Red Sox team desperately needs rotation help, and an in-form Sale would be the perfect solution.