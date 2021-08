The Mets try to avoid being swept tonight as they take on the Dodgers in the Sunday night game. The Mets have lost both games this weekend in extras. On Friday, they came back and tied the game but couldn’t respond to the Dodgers in the 10th. Last night, they couldn’t extend their lead beyond 1-0 and eventually fell 2-1 in the 10th. The still have an incredibly tough schedule ahead for the next week and a half so a win tonight is critical.