Set to be released on October 1st, 2021, Anthropogenic is Varnok’s new offering; the culmination of the work done throughout the lockdown, which was spent writing and recording new material. Going for the old-school thrash metal sound they had committed to, this time Varnok are also pushing towards a bit of a more technical sound, a positive consequence caused by the departure of their bassist, something that forced the band to act as a two-piece in the interim period and be more productive than ever.