Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Longest outing of season
Carrasco (0-2) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Dodgers after allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while fanning six across five innings. Carrasco completed five innings for the first time this season and posted a season-high six strikeouts. However, it can't be ignored that Carrasco has now given up at least three runs in three straight games. The veteran hurler owns a dismal 8.82 ERA across five starts this season.www.cbssports.com
