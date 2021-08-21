Cancel
Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Longest outing of season

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCarrasco (0-2) was tagged with the loss Friday against the Dodgers after allowing three runs on five hits and a walk while fanning six across five innings. Carrasco completed five innings for the first time this season and posted a season-high six strikeouts. However, it can't be ignored that Carrasco has now given up at least three runs in three straight games. The veteran hurler owns a dismal 8.82 ERA across five starts this season.

