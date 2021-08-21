Mets' Carlos Carrasco: Longest outing of season

Carlos Carrasco‘s Mets career hasn’t gotten off to the start many were expecting when the Mets acquired him from Cleveland in January. After pitching four strong innings in each of his first two starts, allowed four runs in just one inning against the Nationals before allowing six runs in just two innings against the Dodgers. The Mets turned to the right-hander on Friday night against the Dodgers while trying to keep pace with the red-hot Braves in the division race.