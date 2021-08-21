Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Phillies' Hector Neris: Earns win despite command woes

CBS Sports
 8 days ago

Neris (2-5) earned the win Friday against the Padres after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings, walking three and striking out one. He also tossed a wild pitch. Neris needed 31 pitches to record the four outs that resulted in his second win of the season, but only 14 of those deliveries found the strike zone and he showed major command issues. The veteran reliever ended a streak of six straight appearances without issuing a free pass, but he has been pitching well in recent weeks. He has given up just one earned run over his last 14.2 innings of work, a span that covers 12 appearances.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Phillies#Padres
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Philadelphia Phillies
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Baseball
Related
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Former Phillies reliever heads to Yankees in blockbuster Gallo trade

Former Phillies reliever Joely Rodriguez is headed to the Yankees. The hot stove was burning around Major League Baseball this week as Friday’s trade deadline came and went. Several trades, big and small, took place right down to the final minute on Friday, with a few last-minute bombs dropping after the fact. And while Philadelphia Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski was working on his new team, one blockbuster swap made headlines on Wednesday that involved the team’s 2009 World Series rival.
MLBPosted by
NJ.com

Phillies place Rhys Hoskins on injured list, call up former No. 1 pick

PHILADELPHIA - On a day the Phillies welcomed two players back to the starting lineup after brief injuries and gave several promising updates on other rehabbing players, first baseman Rhys Hoskins went on the injured list. Hoskins had been limited by a groin injury recently and was forced to miss...
MLBphilliesnation.com

Spencer Howard gives incredible quote on his time in Philly

Since arriving in Arlington following his trade from Philadelphia, Spencer Howard has been pretty open about what went wrong during his time with the Phillies. The former Phillies No. 1 pitching prospect had a 5.81 ERA in 52 2/3 innings in Philadelphia. His struggles early on were a big reason why the Phillies were willing to part ways with him at the deadline.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

This Phillies player might be the most underrated guy in MLB

When you think of the Philadelphia Phillies, you probably don’t think of Ronald Torreyes right away. Bryce Harper, J.T. Realmuto, Rhys Hoskins, Andrew McCutchen, probably. Vince Velasquez or one of the many mediocre bullpen guys if you’re angry. But Torreyes, or ‘Toe,’ as he’s affectionately known, probably doesn’t spring to mind first.
MLBnumberfire.com

Andrew McCutchen out of Phillies' lineup against Arizona

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Andrew McCutchen is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series opener against right-hander Zac Gallen and the Arizona Diamondbacks. McCutchen is moving to the bench for the third time in the last four games. Odubel Herrera is returning to the lineup to play left field and bat leadoff. Jean Segura is hitting second after leading off on Wednesday.
MLBCBS Sports

Phillies' Odubel Herrera: Exits after HBP

Herrera was removed from Thursday's game against the Diamdonbacks after being hit by a pitch on the right elbow, Matt Gelb of The Athletic reports. Herrera didn't start Thursday's contest but entered during the seventh inning via a double switch, and he was hit by a pitch on the right elbow in his lone plate appearance. He should be considered day-to-day until his status is updated by the team.
MLBSpringfield News Sun

McCoy: Reds stare down adversity, top Phillies to win series

When it comes to facing adversity, the Cincinnati Reds appear to be at their best. The Reds adversity meter was at its highest Sunday afternoon in Citizens Bank Ball Park in Philadelphia. And they survived nicely for a 7-4 victory to take two of three from the Philadelphia Phillies to...
MLBLima News

India’s leadoff blast sets tone in Reds’ win over Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jonathan India homered and scored three times, and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 7-4 on Sunday. India, one of the leading candidates for NL Rookie of the Year, drove Aaron Nola’s third pitch deep to left-center for his 15th homer. He also singled and scored on Shogo Akiyama’s two-run double in the third and singled and scored again on Tyler Naquin’s bases-loaded walk in the fifth.
MLBphillyvoice.com

Phillies will face uphill battle to win NL East

The Phillies fell out of first place this weekend and the magic of last week seems to be gone. With the much more potent Braves holding court in first place (by one game as of Monday), things do not feel set up for the Phils to win the division right now. For what it's worth, the Phillies, who had a strong betting advantage via the sports book community after they swept the Braves, are now handicapped at +200 by DraftKings — via Pickswise — with Atlanta sitting at +110.
MLBNBC Philadelphia

Phillies' Matt Moore Not Worried About No-Hitters, It's About Wins

Matt Moore keeps it in perspective — it’s about wins, not no-hitters originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. He heard you Tuesday night when he stunk. He heard you Saturday afternoon when he was spectacular. Moore backboned the Phillies' 6-1 win over the Cincinnati Reds with six no-hit innings. He...
MLBchatsports.com

Cincinnati Reds take series from Phillies despite losing Nick Castellanos, Jesse Winker

PHILADELPHIA – At the end of a seven-game road trip, the Cincinnati Reds had a lot of things working against them. Nick Castellanos and manager David Bell were ejected in the first inning after Castellanos disagreed with a called third strike. Jesse Winker, who missed the last two games with low back tightness, exited in the third inning with an apparent injury. Starting pitcher Sonny Gray lasted only 4 2/3 innings.
MLBMarietta Daily Journal

Madison Bumgarner, Diamondbacks earn sweep of Phillies

Madison Bumgarner tossed a season-high eight solid innings and contributed an RBI single to lift the host Arizona Diamondbacks past the Philadelphia Phillies 6-2 and complete a three-game sweep on Thursday. Nick Ahmed and Josh VanMeter each doubled and drove in two runs and Christian Walker had two hits and...
MLBColumbus Dispatch

'Team win written all over it': Reds take series from Phillies despite losing star players

PHILADELPHIA – At the end of a seven-game road trip, the Cincinnati Reds had a lot of things working against them. Nick Castellanos and manager David Bell were ejected in the first inning after Castellanos disagreed with a called third strike. Jesse Winker, who missed the last two games, exited in the third inning with an injury. Starting pitcher Sonny Gray lasted only 4 2/3 innings.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Phillies-Diamondbacks game delayed due to COVID-19 concerns

The Philadelphia Phillies game against the Arizona Diamondbacks has been delayed due to COVID-19 concerns. Three vaccinated Phillies have tested positive for COVID-19, and a number of others are quarantining due to contact tracing rules within MLB. Philadelphia was forced to act on the fly, as has been the case...
MLBNBC Sports

A returning Rhys Hoskins sparks the lineup as Phillies win series in San Diego

A returning Rhys Hoskins sparked a slumbering lineup, hitting two of the Phillies' four home runs in a 7-3 victory in San Diego to end the West Coast trip. Hoskins, who sustained a groin injury in late July and had not played since August 5, went deep in his second and third plate appearances. He’s missed 19 games this season but still has three more home runs (26) and 10 more RBI (60) than any of his Phillies teammates. He was activated before the game as Alec Bohm was optioned to Triple A.
MLBCentral Illinois Proud

Struggling Phillies, Padres bid for series win at other’s expense

The weekend series between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Diego Padres has not lacked for any drama or intensity. These postseason contenders will conclude their three-game set with Sunday’s finale at San Diego. Philadelphia snapped a four-game losing streak by holding on for a 4-3 win in Friday’s series opener.
MLBNBC San Diego

Padres, Down to Their Final Out, Walk Off With a Win Over the Phillies

One week to the day after getting no-hit by Diamondbacks rookie Tyler Gilbert it looked like the Padres were going to be on the wrong side of history again. Oh, how quickly things can change in this wacky game of baseball. Phillies starter Aaron Nola took a perfect game into...

Comments / 0

Community Policy