Phillies' Hector Neris: Earns win despite command woes

The Phillies fell out of first place this weekend and the magic of last week seems to be gone. With the much more potent Braves holding court in first place (by one game as of Monday), things do not feel set up for the Phils to win the division right now. For what it's worth, the Phillies, who had a strong betting advantage via the sports book community after they swept the Braves, are now handicapped at +200 by DraftKings — via Pickswise — with Atlanta sitting at +110.