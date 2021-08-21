Phillies' Hector Neris: Earns win despite command woes
Neris (2-5) earned the win Friday against the Padres after tossing 1.2 scoreless innings, walking three and striking out one. He also tossed a wild pitch. Neris needed 31 pitches to record the four outs that resulted in his second win of the season, but only 14 of those deliveries found the strike zone and he showed major command issues. The veteran reliever ended a streak of six straight appearances without issuing a free pass, but he has been pitching well in recent weeks. He has given up just one earned run over his last 14.2 innings of work, a span that covers 12 appearances.www.cbssports.com
Comments / 0