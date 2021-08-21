Flood Advisory issued for Lea by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 17:47:00 MDT Expires: 2021-08-21 21:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Lea The National Weather Service in Midland/Odessa has issued a * Flood Advisory for West Central Lea County in southeastern New Mexico * Until 900 PM MDT. * At 547 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Highway 62, Highway 529, and mainly rural areas of West Central Lea County