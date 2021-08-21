Cancel
Yuba County, CA

Glen Fire fully contained; cause was vehicle malfunction

By Appeal Staff Report
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 7 days ago

The official cause of the Glen Fire in Yuba County was due to a vehicle malfunction according to the Nevada-Yuba-Placer Cal Fire incident report released Saturday.

The blaze, which centered around Willow Glen Road and Meadow Lane in northwest Dobbins, burned 184 acres and destroyed 10 structures. There were zero civilian and firefighter deaths, according to the news release.

The fire was fully contained on Saturday. All evacuation orders and warnings have been lifted in Yuba County.

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

