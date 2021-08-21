Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Billings, MT

Mask requirement implemented for Billings Public Schools after an outbreak

By Meridith Depping Digital Producer
KULR8
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools Superintendent, Greg Upham, announced he is implementing a mask requirement at Billings K-12 schools. “As I have shared in the past, I communicate regularly, often daily, with our local medical community, to ensure I understand the real-time impact of COVID-19 in our community,” Upham said in a statement. “I have now been notified of a COVID-19 outbreak among students participating in an extracurricular activity at Skyview High School. Parents of all potentially exposed students were notified as soon as we became aware of the situation. The level of outbreak among this team is significant enough to cancel a scheduled game and cause me to reevaluate masking.”

www.kulr8.com

Comments / 3

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yellowstone County, MT
Health
County
Yellowstone County, MT
Billings, MT
Education
Yellowstone County, MT
Education
Billings, MT
Health
City
Billings, MT
Local
Montana Education
Local
Montana Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Districts#Yellowstone National Park#K 12 Schools#Billings Public Schools#Skyview High School
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
New Orleans, LAPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 145 mph, Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 3

Community Policy