Mask requirement implemented for Billings Public Schools after an outbreak

BILLINGS, Mont. - Billings Public Schools Superintendent, Greg Upham, announced he is implementing a mask requirement at Billings K-12 schools. “As I have shared in the past, I communicate regularly, often daily, with our local medical community, to ensure I understand the real-time impact of COVID-19 in our community,” Upham said in a statement. “I have now been notified of a COVID-19 outbreak among students participating in an extracurricular activity at Skyview High School. Parents of all potentially exposed students were notified as soon as we became aware of the situation. The level of outbreak among this team is significant enough to cancel a scheduled game and cause me to reevaluate masking.”