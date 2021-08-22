Undeletable file

Manjaro was the first Linux distribution I was introduced to when I first started using Linux over nine years ago. At the time, it was not only my favorite distro but one of the most stable distributions. For me, this meant I barely ever distro-hopped. It worked perfectly with my machine. I ended up using it in college and also telling my non-Linux friends about it, and even converted some over to Manjaro, who previously had only ever heard of Mac or Windows.