OK…I’ve got this undeletable file and can’t figure out how to get rid of it…rebooting doesn’t help. Running Big Sur and in /Users/Shared I’ve got a file named Install macOS Mojave so it’s been around through a couple of OS updates. Inside the package there’s a single file at Contents/SharedSupport/InstallESD.dmg. Get Info says system has R/W and wheel and everyone have R Only access…and I’m unable to change the access even when logged in as an admin user.talk.tidbits.com
