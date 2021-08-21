Jets Rumors & News After 23-14 WIN vs. Packers | Zach Wilson, Corey Davis, Tyler Kroft Shine vs. GB
Jets rumors and news after The New York Jets 23-14 win against the Green Bay Packers. The Jets starters played the first half against the Packers and players like QB Zach Wilson, WR Corey Davis, TE Tyler Kroft, LB C.J. Mosely and Safety Marcus Maye played well. Jets injury news in this game was around backup LT Conor McDermott getting carted off the field before halftime. Mitchell Renz from Chat Sports gives you his post game reaction for Jets vs. Packers preseason Week 2 game. New York Jets rumors via Chat Sports can be found right here on our Jets YouTube channel!www.chatsports.com
