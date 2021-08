Ida made landfall in the Cuban province of Pinar Del Rio around 6:30 p.m. Central with maximum sustained winds estimated to be around 80 mph. Radar data from Cuba indicate that the inner core of Ida has remained intact after its passage over western Cuba with a well-defined eye and relatively symmetric eyewall evident. In addition, satellite images show deep convection increasing in both intensity and coverage, a sign that Ida is strengthening. The Air Force Hurricane Hunters are currently investigating Ida and so far have found maximum 20.7 inches/mercury flight-level winds of 86 mph. Based on that data, the initial intensity is held at 80 mph.