New Album: ‘360’ by Termanology x Amadeus & “Black Mask 2” Video

Beast In Black have announced their new album, Dark Connection, will be released on October 29th via Nuclear Blast. “Enter cyberpunk. Flying cars, sprawling metropolis, valleys of neon lights, emotionless killers, gynoids, femmes fatales, shadowy characters, lethal lust, forbidden passion, love larger than life, space travel… All this and much more is what Dark Connection holds within. Such cyberpunk animes as Armitage III, Cyber City Oedo 808, AD Police, Battle Angel Alita and Bubblegum Crisis have essentially served as sources of inspiration, as well as the immortal classic film by Ridley Scott; Blade Runner. And as always, a Beast In Black album wouldn’t be a Beast In Black album without a heavy impact of Berserk, the manga and anime creation of Kentaro Miura. Sadly, the beloved author passed away while we were still making this album. Thus, Dark Connection is dedicated to Kentaro Miura.