Portion of Powerline Trail Closed Due to Emergency Pipeline Repair

Gilbert, Ariz. - Access from the Powerline Trail to Greenfield Road to the east is currently closed as contractors conduct emergency repairs to a water pipeline within a utility easement west of Greenfield Road. Trail users will be directed north to Guadalupe Road or south to Elliot Road while construction takes place. No interruptions to water service are anticipated.

This repair is expected to be completed no later than Wednesday, September 1, at which time access to the trail will reopen. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as these repairs are made.