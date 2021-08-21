Cancel
Gilbert, AZ

Portion of Powerline Trail Closed Due to Emergency Pipeline Repair

 7 days ago

Gilbert, Ariz. - Access from the Powerline Trail to Greenfield Road to the east is currently closed as contractors conduct emergency repairs to a water pipeline within a utility easement west of Greenfield Road. Trail users will be directed north to Guadalupe Road or south to Elliot Road while construction takes place. No interruptions to water service are anticipated.

This repair is expected to be completed no later than Wednesday, September 1, at which time access to the trail will reopen. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as these repairs are made.

ABOUT

Gilbert is a town in Maricopa County, Arizona, United States, located southeast of Phoenix within the city's metropolitan area. Once known as the "Hay Shipping Capital of the World", it is the sixth-largest municipality in Arizona, and the fifth-largest in the Phoenix metro area. It covers an area of nearly 69 square miles (179 km2).

