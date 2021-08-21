Cancel
Albany, GA

First Alert Weather

By Tommie Owens
WALB 10
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The chance for showers and thunderstorms are moving back into South Georgia this afternoon and evening. Some of these showers and storms could be strong with gusty winds, lightning, and heavy rainfall. Temperatures will stay fairly hot with highs sitting in the 90s feeling like the triple digits. Moving toward Sunday morning, we are expecting to see the showers and thunderstorms drop in coverage with lows trying to drop into the lower 70s. The next few days will feature the same thing as today. More areas of showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain fairly elevated in the 90s with low in the 70s and the rain gear is going to be needed as we are stuck in a rinse, wash, and repeat cycle.

