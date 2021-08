As storms ravaged the area, Joseph Reeves and his family saw their home quickly overrun with powerful waist-high floodwaters. With the water rising fast, Reeves’ daughter texted her sister to say “If I don’t make it, I love you.” That’s when Joe Reeves jumped into action, swimming through the water and using every bit of energy he had to hold the front door to their home open so his wife and daughter could get out. They were able to make it, and were rescued by first-responders. Unfortunately, Joe was swept away by the currents, and his body was found hours later.