A Florida detective who arrived at a horrific crime scene where a man had killed his girlfriend and special needs daughter and critically injured his son has adopted the boy three years later.Mike Blair was one of the first police officers on the scene after Ronnie Oneal killed his girlfriend Kenyatta Barron, their daughter Ron’niveya, 9, and left his 8-year-old son, also called Ronnie, with stab wounds and burns.Ronnie was flown to Tampa General Hospital in a critical condition."We were told there was a child being medevacked to Tampa General, but he was not expected to live," Mr Blair...