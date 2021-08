Thousands of people, from families to far-right sympathizers, marched in cities across France for a fifth straight Saturday to denounce a COVID-19 health pass that is now needed to enter French restaurants, bars and sports arenas or use long-distance trains, planes or buses. Some 1,600 police were deployed for three separate marches in Paris a week after the health pass went into effect.“Liberty” was the slogan, with protesters saying the health pass limits their freedom and is a disguised way to make COVID-19 vaccinations obligatory. One woman in Paris was dressed as the Statue of Liberty Other...