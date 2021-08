Until recent times, the world of finance has been dominated by men. From the job market to investments, women historically have been excluded from participating in opportunities in which their male counterparts have been given free reign. In 2019, only six of the 107 largest financial institutions were run by women in the US. Women have also historically invested less, retired with less, and according to a CNBC/Survey Monkey Women at Work survey, 1 in 5 women retire with no savings at all. Women also make up around around 55% of the unbanked,