Polygon data: What it is and how can it be used?

If you are thinking about building your own landing page or personal portfolio which can show off all your works (your blog posts from Medium or your YouTube channel) to the world. Then, you may ask the solutions for this question “How to embed Medium RSS feed or YouTube RSS feed in my websites.” Luckily, I came with this solution for you in this tutorial. It is exciting for me to share it here, and I hope you are also excited. Okay, let’s get started!