Hardin County, TN

Flood Advisory issued for Hardin by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-21 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hardin The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi Southern Hardin County in western Tennessee * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include J P Coleman State Park, Pickwick Landing State Park, Pineflat, Pickwick Dam, Winn Springs, Red Sulphur Springs, Counce, Bacon Springs and Eastport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

County
Hardin County, TN
City
Pickwick Dam, TN
City
Memphis, TN
State
Tennessee State
City
Counce, TN
Local
Tennessee Cars
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
