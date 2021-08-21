Flood Advisory issued for Hardin by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-21 18:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-21 23:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Hardin The National Weather Service in Memphis has issued a * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for Northeastern Tishomingo County in northeastern Mississippi Southern Hardin County in western Tennessee * Until 915 PM CDT. * At 616 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include J P Coleman State Park, Pickwick Landing State Park, Pineflat, Pickwick Dam, Winn Springs, Red Sulphur Springs, Counce, Bacon Springs and Eastport. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.