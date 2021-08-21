As Henri Blows in, Shoreline Towns Issue Evacuation Orders, Open Shelters
Several shoreline Connecticut towns are under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders in preparation for Hurricane Henri, which is expected to make landfall on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a Hurricane Watch for Henri from New Haven over to Westport, Mass., and Block Island. Rainfall is expected to start along the coast between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday. Henri is make landfall Sunday evening as a Category 1 Hurricane with a storm surge that could reach 5 feet.ctexaminer.com
Comments / 0