Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

As Henri Blows in, Shoreline Towns Issue Evacuation Orders, Open Shelters

By Emilia Otte
ctexaminer.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeveral shoreline Connecticut towns are under mandatory or voluntary evacuation orders in preparation for Hurricane Henri, which is expected to make landfall on Sunday. The National Weather Service has issued a Hurricane Watch for Henri from New Haven over to Westport, Mass., and Block Island. Rainfall is expected to start along the coast between 2 a.m. and 8 a.m. Sunday. Henri is make landfall Sunday evening as a Category 1 Hurricane with a storm surge that could reach 5 feet.

ctexaminer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ned Lamont
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Sandy#Ferries#Extreme Weather#Board Of Selectmen#Madison First#Selectwoman#Old Lyme#Ct Examiner#Backus Hospital#The Kelly Middle School#Emergency Management#Red Cross#Stonington High School#Ct Transit#United Illuminating
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Assumption Parish, LAtheadvocate.com

Assumption Parish issues mandatory evacuation order ahead of Hurricane Ida

All Assumption Parish residents must evacuate and seek higher ground as Hurricane Ida bears down on the Louisiana coast, parish officials said. The current combined track has the eye of the hurricane passing through the Lake Verret basin and Pierre Part area late Sunday or early Monday with greater 100 mph winds, according to the Weather Underground website.
Iberia Parish, LAkadn.com

Voluntary Evacuation Issued for Iberia Parish Due to Hurricane Ida

NEW IBERIA, La. - Iberia Parish, Louisiana is currently facing the imminent threat of high winds, heavy rains, storm surges and flooding as a result of Hurricane Ida currently located in the Caribbean Sea and quickly moving in the direction of the Gulf of Mexico, which is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on Sunday, August 29, 2021. Therefore, an Emergency Declaration was previously issued by me, which became effective at 12:00 noon on Thursday, August 26, 2021.
Alameda, CAMercury News

Gas line leak in Alameda forces evacuations, shelter in place order

ALAMEDA — Dozens of residents were evacuated and others were told to shelter in place Thursday morning after a construction crew ruptured an underground natural gas line, authorities said. There were no fires or injuries. The rupture happened about 8:03 a.m. in the 700 block of Buena Vista Avenue. Alameda...
Washington County, RIindependentri.com

Henri deals glancing blow to South County

The unwelcome Sunday visitor that was Tropical Storm Henri passed over Rhode Island’s coast and caused widespread power outages, but less damage than initially feared. The storm, which was a Category 1 hurricane briefly before arriving at Block Island, knocked down trees and power lines throughout Washington County, with South Kingstown taking the brunt of the outages.
Environmentctexaminer.com

After a Near Miss by Henri, State and Local Officials Assess Eversource’s Response

As Connecticut residents avoided the worst of the predicted storm damage from Henri, state and local officials generally praised preparations by Eversource, though the added cost to customers for the additional out-of-state crews remains unclear. For State Sen. Norm Needleman, D-Essex, co-chair of the legislature’s Energy and Technology committee, Tropical...
Swansea, MAABC6.com

Henri impact: Local towns recommend evacuations, shelter in place

Local towns are recommending residents in coastal areas ride out the storm elsewhere. In Bristol County, Massachusetts, Swansea officials expect significant storm impacts in low-lying areas. The town is encouraging residents in Little Neck, Gardeners Neck, Ocean Grove, Touisset, and Old Providence to evacuate as a precaution. Officials are expecting...
Valley Stream, NYHerald Community Newspapers

Henri blows across Valley Stream, bringing rain

As of Sunday afternoon, Village of Valley Stream officials remained on high alert as the outer bands of Tropical Storm Henri swirled across the area, even though the storm did not pack the powerful punched that was expected. Steve Acquavella, the Valley Stream Department of Public Works supervisor, said emergency...
Oak Bluffs, MAMartha's Vineyard Times

Henri blows by; ferries return to service

Islanders woke up Sunday to rain, wind gusts, and the tropical feel of Tropical Storm Henri, which arrived early this morning. By the time it made landfall in Rhode Island, it had been downgraded to a tropical storm. Though the storm moved more to the east than Saturday’s forecast indicated, it packed little punch on the Island.

Comments / 0

Community Policy