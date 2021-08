In these trying times, a new breed of heroes is helping turn the tide of the COVID-19 crisis in their communities through their own special ways. For Roseanne Villanueva, a 32-year-old single mother from Laguna, giving is caring despite your circumstances. At the onset of the pandemic, Roseanne decided to put up a small business at home using her last earnings from her gourmet food venture. She was blessed to have a source of income, she realized, but she couldn’t bear seeing the people in their community struggling. So to help her community, she decided to give out free food especially to the youth.