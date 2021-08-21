Cancel
BLACKPINK Lisa’s YouTube channel “Lili’s Film” hits 8 million subscribers

By Jia-Lin
allkpop.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs of August 22, BLACKPINK member, Lisa’s personal YouTube channel “Lili’s Film” surpassed 8 million YouTube channel subscribers!. Accordingly, she is now the 8th most subscribed K-Pop artist, and the top most subscribed K-Pop female individual artist. Her group BLACKPINK also ranks as the top most subscribed K-POP artist ever.

