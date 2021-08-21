Three quarterbacks vying for Central Washington starting spot

After two weeks of fall camp it’s still not clear who Central Washington’s prolific offense will count on to replace all of its lost production, especially at quarterback. Coach Chris Fisk said sophomores JJ Lemming and Zach Matlock are sharing first-team snaps with freshman Quincy Glasper following the departure of Christian Moore, who transferred to Colorado Mesa last spring. Jack Smith, a transfer from Arizona State who joined the Wildcats earlier this year, elected to leave the program for undisclosed reasons.