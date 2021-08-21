8/21 WWE SUMMERSLAM KICKOFF SHOW REPORT: Final hype for top matches including Roman Reigns vs. John Cena, Edge vs. Seth Rollins, more
SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)... Kickoff Panel: Jerry Lawler, Booker T, Kayla Braxton, Peter Rosenberg, Kevin Patrick, Sonya Deville. -After a video package, the panel discussed Goldberg vs. Lashley. Booker said that this version of Lashley is the best he’s ever seen. Peter wondered if Lashley would win in 15 seconds, or if he would choose to brutalize Goldberg for 20 minutes. Lawler suggested that Goldberg might have extra motivation because MVP and Lashley made things more personal by involving Goldberg’s son.www.pwtorch.com
Comments / 0