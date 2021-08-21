Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

New York celebrates COVID-19 comeback in Central Park super concert

Walla Walla Union-Bulletin
 7 days ago

NEW YORK — Music luminaries and thousands of New Yorkers partied like it was 2019 in Central Park on Saturday, hitting a hopeful note late in the second summer of COVID-19. Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson were the scheduled headliners among a host of acts set to storm a stage in the park’s Great Lawn for the super concert, meant to herald the return of New York City, even as Hurricane Henri set its sights on the Northeast.

www.union-bulletin.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
City
Brooklyn, NY
New York City, NY
Entertainment
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Hudson
Person
Bruce Springsteen
Person
Ll Cool J
Person
Carlos Santana
Person
Barry Manilow
Person
Wyclef Jean
Person
Paul Simon
Person
Andrea Bocelli
Person
Clive Davis
Person
Patti Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Park#Long Island#Covid 19#Concerts#New Yorkers#Opera#Cnn#Live Nation#Twitter#Cartagena#Tribune Content Agency#Llc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
NBC News

Ida intensifies into 'dangerous' Category 4 hurricane

Hurricane Ida intensified into a "dangerous" Category 4 hurricane as it made its way towards the U.S. Gulf Coast, the National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Sunday. With top sustained winds of 130 mph,Ida was located about 100 miles south of the mouth of the Mississippi River river, the NHC said in an advisory.
MilitaryPosted by
The Hill

Pentagon identifies 13 US service members killed in Kabul blast

The Pentagon has identified the 13 U.S. service members who were killed in the bombing at the airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, this week, the deadliest attack on U.S. forces in the country in a decade. The Defense Department said 11 Marines, one Navy hospitalman and one Army staff sergeant were...

Comments / 0

Community Policy