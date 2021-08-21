New York celebrates COVID-19 comeback in Central Park super concert

NEW YORK — Music luminaries and thousands of New Yorkers partied like it was 2019 in Central Park on Saturday, hitting a hopeful note late in the second summer of COVID-19. Bruce Springsteen, Paul Simon, Jennifer Hudson were the scheduled headliners among a host of acts set to storm a stage in the park’s Great Lawn for the super concert, meant to herald the return of New York City, even as Hurricane Henri set its sights on the Northeast.