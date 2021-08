The 2021 LEC Summer playoffs are coming to an end with one weekend remaining to determine the winner of the European Split. Summer playoffs began with six teams that qualified for a chance to lift the trophy and qualify for the League of Legends World Championship. Now, MAD Lions, Rogue and Fnatic have secured the three slots available to Europe. All that’s left is to determine the winner of the LEC Summer playoffs. With Worlds 2021 held in Europe, all three League of Legends esports teams left in the LEC finals will end Summer in high spirits.