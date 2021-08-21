Cancel
No Brick & Mortar Meltdown for Legal Marijuana Retailers

By Wolf Richter
wolfstreet.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn California, sales at cannabis retailers hit $5.1 billion over the past 12 months. In the national retail sales figures for July, there was a most wondrously booming but small-ish segment, “miscellaneous store retailers.” The Commerce Department, which released the figures a few days ago, groups into this segment a slew of tiny sub-segments of retailers, such as beer-brewing supply stores – and notably, and not so tiny anymore, cannabis retailers.

