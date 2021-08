CHAMPAIGN, Ill. — Illinois coach Bret Bielema, known for his bluntness in press conferences, minced no words after his team's 30-22 win over Nebraska. “The only guy that really could beat us, we thought, was 2,” Bielema said, referring to NU quarterback Adrian Martinez. “We gave him that one play that kind of got them back in the game. So, a great teaching moment for me as a head coach to get that across to our players and our coaches that we have to take away the thing that can beat us.”