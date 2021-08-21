English Dub Review: Strike Witches – World Witches Take Off! “501st, You’re Paying Them Back?”

OVERVIEW (SPOILERS) Yoshika, Barkhorn, and Erica continue their efforts to bring the 501st together again. We continue with the comedic short take on Strike Witches, this time checking back in with the 501st. As mentioned last time, it looks like we’ll be switching perspective every other episode between the 501st and the 502nd, and in this case we’ll be following as the Strike Witches continue bringing their members back into the fold one at a time. This episode in particular seems to focus on getting Perrine back, though she’s currently helping out a bunch of sick kids, so they naturally have to film all that for their faux documentary style, since that is also both a recurring gag and part of this storyline. Maybe it’s because the fact that it’s been a couple episodes since this plot was introduced, or maybe it’s that it’s also been an additional week between the dub release of Episodes 2 and 3, but I guess I just didn’t fully recollect things until the episode was well under way. I just thought “oh, I guess we’re still doing this plot? I feel like I’ve heard these jokes already”. Then again, that just might be a difference between the comedic writing of the main show and this comedic spin-off.