English Dub Review: Back Arrow “Is There Love on the Battlefield?”
Emperor Zetsu goes head-to-head against the berserk side of Princess Fine. As she loses touch with love, the princess doesn’t discern between friend and foe…. Damn! this is actually getting pretty interesting. Am I the only one here who thinks Fine’s character is pretty well written? She knew that she’s the worst when she turns into her evil form, so she decides that she has to give out all her love to max power when she can keep her own state Tenma Tsukamoto.www.bubbleblabber.com
