The Wrigley Field losing streak is over. The Cubs, who haven’t won a game at the Friendly Confines since July 26th against the Reds, finally flew the W once again at home. The Cubs tied the game late with an eighth inning rally and looked to secure the W as they came up in the bottom of the ninth. Rafael Ortega came up with a runner on and launched a home run into the stands in right field to give the Cubs their first home win in 14 tries.