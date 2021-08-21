Postgame Quotes | #MINvSKC

Like many teams in MLS, Minnesota United has struggled with injuries this year. Most prominent, of course, have been the extended absences of Michael Boxall, Bakaye Dibassy, Franco Fragapane, Niko Hansen, Robin Lod, and Ike Opara. With the major disruptions in 2020 and the irregularities of this season, it has been hard for clubs and players to maintain the habits and rhythms of training required of professional athletes. As Adrian Heath noted after this weekend’s game, “[t]he last 18 months, two years have been strange for everybody. Every coach I speak to. Going back to the pandemic and down to the bubble.... The schedules are not what they used to be. We have breaks. Then we have a Saturday, Wednesday, Saturday. And it’s not been easy, for sure. Not just for us. For every team in the league as well.” For MNUFC in particular, though, the strangeness of these schedules and the many injury absences have highlighted the importance of developmental systems and club depth, or rather, in this case, their absence. Without the depth that a proper club would provide, Heath can, at the moment, only look to the schedule, recognizing that the team will have a weekend off between playing Houston on Saturday and heading back to Seattle on September 11. “[H]opefully,” he suggested, “with the fortnight break, Fragapane and Robin Lod and everybody [can get] fit and healthy, we can regroup and go from there.” But hope is for a future that may or may not happen, so what do we know after the game just played?