Postgame Quotes | #MINvSKC
On being on an advantage for 70 minutes, but only walking away with one point at home …. “Well, I look at the week and Galaxy, San Jose and this game… should be sitting on maybe seven points if you look at it logically, opportunities we’ve had. Chances compared with the opposition. Possession we’ve had. Crosses. Corners. Every stat you want to think of, we’ve been miles ahead of everybody in all the games. So, to only get two points is very disappointing and, it’s not like we haven’t had opportunities again to win the game. Goals change games. I say it every week. And had we scored first half – a couple of opportunities – it changes the course of the game, the way that they defend and the way that they play. But, all ifs and buts. The bottom line is we got two points out of nine, and we should have got minimum six maybe, seven. So, there you go.”www.mnufc.com
Comments / 0