Overcoming adversity: Lake Norman cruises to first win with makeshift lineup

STATESVILLE—Lake Norman (1-0) scored early and often, coasting to a 37-0 opening night victory over West Iredell (0-1) Friday night, but it was not without adversity. The Wildcats played with only 12 varsity players, all of whom had been fully vaccinated. They filled out their roster with a combination of JV players due to COVID contract tracing concerns among the rest of the varsity program. In total, the Wildcats left roughly 40-50 varsity members home, in a move that Lake Norman head coach Jonathan Oliphant said was in the best interest of the program.