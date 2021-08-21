Cancel
Boys Varsity Cross Country Strides To Success At OHSAA Preview

By Admin
amherststeelecomets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Steele Boys Cross Country Team had a great showing at the OHSAA Early Season Invitational in Obetz, Ohio. The varsity team placed 12th out of 43 teams. In the lead was Sophomore Ty Perez, who finished with a time of 16:29.3 and placed 9th out of 375 runners. Fellow Sophomore teammate Luke Bowlsby was right behind him with a time of 16:34.3 and an 11th place finish. Senior captain Sebastian Pecora was up next for the Comets with a time of 17:40.5 and a 54th place finish. The fourth runner for the Comets was Sophomore Henry Isaacs, who crossed the line in 18:31.6 in 133rd place. Up next was Junior Rayan Zaidi, who ran a 19:03.1 and placed 176th. Rounding out the 6th and 7th place finishes for the Comets was Nicholas Glan, 19:22.5(207th) and Ryan Szczepanik, 19:52.7(232).

