Boys Varsity Cross Country Strides To Success At OHSAA Preview

Isabell Kulick (11) 19:19.8 1st Overall Champion Medal Winner. “What a great way to start off our competitive season with the new Lamplighter Invitational. On an extremely hot and humid day it was cool to race under the lights at 9:30 at night. Tonight was a great atmosphere. After over a year and a half hiatus of full invitational racing with fans, this made things a little more special to see my girls competing again. In this first competition we were really looking to see some grit, focus and competitiveness. We have been trying to get back to basics of discipline and hard work and these girls did not disappoint. It was great to see and hear these girls not complaining about the hot conditions but just excited about the opportunity to race again. The girls got a pretty good start and settled into their rhythm. Isabell and Elena were up in the lead pack right off the get go. The rest of the scorers were a little bit behind them. I was super proud of the way the girls competed tonight and were passing throughout the second half of the race. Ava raced terrific and showed off her hard work from this summer by earning herself a medal finishing in 20th place. Isabells race was perfect from gun to finish. She was in the lead pack for the first mile which then broke down to about 4 runners with the Brighton girl ten meters in front. Isabell kept hunting throughout and on the hill around two miles put a surge on blowing past the Brighton athlete and never looked back. From that point on to the finish, Isabell just kept creating distance between herself and the rest of the field. Tonight was a positive way to start for us, but we know we have plenty of work to do if we are going to make it back to the State Finals as a team.”