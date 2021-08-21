PaddleHeads lose heartbreaker to Boise Hawks

MISSOULA — A seven-run second inning doomed the Missoula PaddleHeads in a 15-3 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers on Sunday afternoon at Centene Stadium. Kevin Hilton took the loss, giving up nine earned runs on 11 hits in the opening two innings as the PaddleHeads fell in a 9-0 deficit. Missoula responded with three runs in the third, but the Voyagers put up two in the bottom of that frame and four in the sixth as they finished with 19 hits.