Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Missoula, MT

PaddleHeads lose heartbreaker to Boise Hawks

By BILL SPELTZ Missoulian bill.speltz@406mtsports.com
406mtsports.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMISSOULA — A dramatic three-run home run by Alejandro Rivero with two outs in the top of the ninth lifted the Boise Hawks over the Missoula PaddleHeads Friday night, 9-7. In a game that started 40 minutes late because of wet field conditions, Missoula took a one-run lead into the ninth but couldn't hold on. Reliever Davis Delorefice was tagged with the loss after allowing three earned runs, one walk and one hit in the fateful inning.

406mtsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Montana Sports
Missoula, MT
Sports
City
Missoula, MT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron Thompson
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heartbreaker#Missoula Paddleheads#Great Falls Voyagers#The Boise Hawks#Boise 10
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBPosted by
The Spun

Detroit Tigers Announce Decision On Broadcaster Jack Morris

Hall of Famer and Detroit Tigers TV analyst Jack Morris has been suspended indefinitely by Bally Sports Detroit for his conduct during Tuesday night’s game versus the Angels. In the top of the sixth inning, MVP frontrunner Shohei Ohtani stepped up to the plate. The game was tied at two...
MLBtheScore

Benches clear after Abreu hit in head with 96-mph pitch

Benches cleared between the Chicago White Sox and Cleveland Indians on Friday after James Karinchak hit Jose Abreu in the head with a 96-mph pitch. Abreu dropped to the ground and appeared dazed before being held up by teammates and checked out by a trainer. White Sox manager Tony La...
Billings, MT406mtsports.com

Friday Night Lights: Missoula Sentinel, Billings West get season started with rematch of '20 AA title game

MISSOULA — Possibly one of the biggest games of the high school football season is happening right off the bat in Week 1 between Missoula Sentinel and Billings West. It’s a rematch of the 2020 Class AA state title game and possibly a preview of what is to come at the end of the 2021 season — if Sentinel gets through what could be a loaded Western AA schedule.
406mtsports.com

Western A football preview: Hamilton 'knows what it takes' to make playoff run

MISSOULA — Despite the field having been reduced to just eight playoff teams in the Class A postseason derby in 2020, several salty western Montana teams made the grade. Hamilton, the top seed out of the West, made the most noise of a group of three that included Frenchtown and Columbia Falls. Hamilton advanced to the semifinals where it lost to eventual Class A state champ Laurel, 28-21.
Sardis, MSpanolian.com

Cougars blast Palmer; game called after 4th quarter fight

The North Panola Cougars made a successful 2021 football doubt with a 44-0 shutout of M.S.Palmer Friday night at Cougar Field in Sardis. The game was called by officials with 7:06 remaining in the contest after both teams got into a skirmish following an incomplete pass. Limekin Walls dazzled the...
Boise, IDPost Register

Boise Hawks snag win against Idaho Falls

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Hawks are victorious Monday night. Boise ended up winning 8-3 against the Chukars of Idaho Falls. The Hawks are heading back on the road Wednesday night against the Missoula Paddleheads.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks lose heartbreaker to Nuggets in summer league

Dallas Mavericks Nate Hinton (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images) The Dallas Mavericks headed into their third game in the Las Vegas Summer League short-handed. Josh Green was ruled out for the event after winning a bronze medal in the Olympics with Australia. The Mavericks had two starters injured in their loss to the Utah Jazz on Wednesday night. Both players remained out leaving the Mavs with just nine healthy players.
NBAPosted by
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Hawks to play on Christmas Day

For the first time since 1989, the Hawks will play a Christmas Day game. It’s a sign of the franchise’s star continuing to rise, with Trae Young paving the way through last season’s impressive playoff run. They’ll face the Knicks in New York in a rematch of sorts, as the...
Footballhometownweekly.net

Kelcourse, Hawks motivated

Pictured running for a long gain against St. John's Prep last spring, senior running back Joey Kelcourse figures to serve as Xaverian's bell cow once again in 2021. Photos by Mike Flanagan. Without a postseason, winning the Catholic Conference would have meant everything for Xaverian football last spring after their...
Great Falls, MT406mtsports.com

Big second inning dooms PaddleHeads in loss to Great Falls

MISSOULA — A seven-run second inning doomed the Missoula PaddleHeads in a 15-3 loss to the Great Falls Voyagers on Sunday afternoon at Centene Stadium. Kevin Hilton took the loss, giving up nine earned runs on 11 hits in the opening two innings as the PaddleHeads fell in a 9-0 deficit. Missoula responded with three runs in the third, but the Voyagers put up two in the bottom of that frame and four in the sixth as they finished with 19 hits.
Idaho Falls, IDPost Register

Chukars lose third straight at Boise

The Idaho Falls Chukars dropped their third straight game at Boise, falling 8-3 to the Hawks on Monday night. Boise (36-39) broke open a close game with five runs in the fifth inning and finished with 14 hits. Kona Quiggle and Hunter Hisky each had RBIs for the Chukars. Idaho...
MLBeopsports.com

Phillies Drop Heartbreaker to Padres

Phillies drop a heartbreaker to the Padres. Aaron Nola was perfect for six innings. Unfortunately, it wasn’t quite good enough as the San Diego Padres prevailed with a gut check, 4-3 win in the tenth inning. Philadelphia took a lead off the game’s first batter when Odubel Herrera opened things...
Bozeman, MT406mtsports.com

Bozeman Gallatin football wins season opener at home against Missoula Big Sky

BOZEMAN — With time running down in the first quarter on Friday against Missoula Big Sky, Noah Dahlke beat a defensive back along the right sideline. The pass intended for the Gallatin senior surely would have gone for a touchdown had it not bounced off of both of his hands. His frustration visible from afar, he brought himself to a quick stop, looked skyward and motioned both of his gloved palms toward the field.
Monroe, LAulmhawkeyeonline.com

Hawks on the rise again

Change is coming. After grueling summer workouts, football at ULM is on the horizon. The excitement around Terry Bowden’s Warhawks has all of ULM anticipating the start of the season. Bowden helped raise hype for the season with the help of university president Ronald Berry. The two traveled the South...
Boise, IDPost Register

Albertsons Boise Open is underway

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — The Albertsons Boise Open is in full swing. The golf tournament kicked off the first day at Hillcrest Country Club in Boise.
Tennessee StateLebanon Democrat

Hawks lose roller-coaster game 29-21

MT. JULIET — There were two places to find a roller coaster in Wilson County on Friday night: the Wilson County Fair-Tennessee State Fair and Green Hill High School, where the Siegel Stars defeated the Green Hill Hawks, 29-21. Behind a strong running game, rotating quarterbacks and capitalizing on two Green Hill mishaps, Siegel came away with its first win since November 1, 2019.
Butte, MT406mtsports.com

Montana Tech volleyball enters national poll

BUTTE — The NAIA announced its first women’s volleyball coaches’ top-25 poll of the season Wednesday, and the Orediggers jumped to No. 17 after being unranked before the start of the season. Montana Tech opened the 2021 campaign with a 6-1 record after two non-conference tournaments. Tech defeated then-No. 20...

Comments / 0

Community Policy