Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
California State

1st cruise ship from California in months heads to Mexico

Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 7 days ago

LONG BEACH, Calif. — (AP) — A cruise ship headed for the Mexican Riviera set sail from the Port of Long Beach on Saturday — the first cruise ship to depart from California in 17 months.

The Carnival Panorama is on a seven-day voyage and will stop in the Mexican ports of Cabo San Lucas and Mazatlan before returning to Long Beach, Carnival Corp. said in a statement.

The 1,060-foot Carnival Panorama debuted in 2019.

Passenger Bob Lechtreck said he and his wife were on the inaugural sailing on Dec. 11, 2019.

"I can't tell you how excited I am to be on the Panorama for its inaugural return to service," Lechtreck told the Press-Telegram in a text. "It's been way too long since we've sailed, and we couldn't be happier returning to our favorite activity."

The cruise industry was hard-hit by the pandemic after passengers and crew members tested positive for COVID-19 and some ships were turned away from ports. The industry has battled the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over health requirements for resuming sailing in U.S. waters.

The company said its operational protocols exceed CDC recommendations. They include having all employees vaccinated and requiring all passengers to show a negative COVID-19 test.

Passengers must be vaccinated, but the company will allow "a small number of exemptions" for those unable to get the vaccine, including children under 12 who are not yet eligible. Those who are unvaccinated will have to follow additional precautions, according to Carnival's COVID-19 guest protocols.

Last week, 27 people tested positive for COVID-19 on a Carnival cruise just before the ship made a stop in Belize City, Belize. The ship headed back to Galveston, Texas, Friday after stopping in Mexico.

The positive cases were among 26 crew members and one passenger on the Carnival Vista, which was carrying over 1,400 crew and nearly 3,000 passengers, the Belize Tourism Board said in a statement.

All 27 were vaccinated, had mild or no symptoms and were in isolation, according to the statement. The tourism board said 99.98% of the ship’s crew was vaccinated, as well as 96.5% of its passengers.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
4K+
Followers
26K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruise Ships#Mexico#Carnival Cruise#Cdc#Mexican#The Carnival Panorama#Carnival Corp#The Press Telegram#Cdc#The Belize Tourism Board#The Tourism Board#The Associated Press
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
California State
City
Long Beach, CA
Related
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Hurricane brushes Puerto Vallarta, heads up Mexico coast

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hurricane Nora is churning northward up Mexico's Pacific Coast toward the narrow Gulf of California, after making a sweep past the Puerto Vallarta area. Authorities in Mexico’s Jalisco state, where Nora made a brief landfall Saturday night crossing the cape south of Puerto Vallarta, said...
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

Hurricane Nora sweeps past Puerto Vallarta, heads north

MEXICO CITY — (AP) — Hurricane Nora formed off Mexico's Pacific coast Saturday and swept past the Puerto Vallarta area, following a path that could take it for possible close encounters with other resorts farther north. Nora had maximum sustained winds of 75 mph (120 kph) late Saturday, with tropical...
ProtestsPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Sturgis rally impacts virus cases in 5 states

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Health officials across five states have linked 178 virus cases to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. In the three weeks since the rally kicked off, South Dakota health officials have reported 63 cases among rallygoers so far. The epicenter of the rally, Meade County, is reaching a per capita rate similar to the hardest-hit states of the South. Health officials in North Dakota, Wyoming, Minnesota and Wisconsin all reported cases among people who attended the 10-day rally that attracted more than 500,000 people.
Public SafetyPosted by
KRMG

Slain Marine who cradled baby at Kabul airport loved her job

A woman who cradled a baby in her arms at the airport and posted on social media that she loved her job. A young husband with a child on the way. Another man who always wanted to be in the military. A man who planned to become a sheriff's deputy when his deployment ended. Heart-wrenching details have emerged about some of the 13 U.S. troops killed in a horrific suicide bombing at Afghanistan's Kabul airport, which also claimed the lives of more than 160 Afghans.
ProtestsPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Russia's virus-related deaths hit record in July

MOSCOW — Russia’s state statistics agency shows a record 50,000 deaths in July were related to the coronavirus. The report from the Rosstat agency says 50,421 people suffering from the coronavirus died during the month, sharply higher than the previous record of 44,435 in December. However, the agency says only...
MilitaryPosted by
KRMG

Who were the US service members killed in Kabul? Some things to know

The 13 U.S. service personnel killed during a suicide bombing at Afghanistan’s Kabul airport on Thursday represent a cross-section of Americans, all with compelling stories. Eleven Marines, one Navy sailor and one Army soldier were among the dead, while 18 other U.S. service members were wounded in Thursday’s bombing. The...
HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: Japan aims for full vaccinations by this fall

TOKYO — Taro Kono, the Japanese minister in charge of the vaccine rollout, promised Sunday a timely administering of booster shots for the coronavirus, as the nation aims to fully vaccinate its population by October or November. He said Pfizer and Moderna booster shots will arrive early next year, in...
EuropePosted by
KRMG

Decrepit smuggling boat with 539 migrants nears Italy

ROME — (AP) — Italian military vessels on Saturday aided a decrepit fishing boat crammed with 539 migrants that was approaching the tiny southern Italian island of Lampedusa. Alida Serrachieri, a nurse who runs the Doctors Without Borders’ operation on Lampedusa, said the passengers included three women and several unaccompanied...
Public HealthPosted by
KRMG

The Latest: 2 Oregon counties seek trucks to hold bodies

BEND, Ore. — Oregon's emergency management department says the state's death toll from COVID-19 is climbing so rapidly that two counties have requested refrigerated trucks to hold the bodies. Department spokeswoman Bobbi Doan said Saturday that Tillamook County, on Oregon’s northwest coast, and Josephine County, in the southwest, have requested...
EnvironmentPosted by
KRMG

A Hurricane Ida unknown: Economic impact on region and US

A strengthening Hurricane Ida, bearing high winds and the likelihood of flooding rain as it heads for the Louisiana coast, could damage the energy-heavy Gulf Coast economy and potentially have economic consequences well beyond the region. The Gulf is not only a major base for oil and natural gas companies...
Louisiana StatePosted by
KRMG

Packed with virus patients, Louisiana hospitals await Ida

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Louisiana hospitals already packed with patients from the latest coronavirus surge are now bracing for a powerful Category 4 hurricane, which is expected to crash ashore Sunday. “Once again we find ourselves dealing with a natural disaster in the midst of a pandemic,” said Jennifer...
Louisiana StatePosted by
KRMG

Residents warned as Louisiana braces for Hurricane Ida

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Weather forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations Saturday in anticipation of an intensifying Hurricane Ida, which is expected to bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore in Louisiana on Sunday.
Orlando, FLPosted by
KRMG

Tesla on part-automated drive system slams into police car

ORLANDO, Florida — (AP) — A Tesla using its partially automated driving system slammed into a Florida Highway Patrol cruiser Saturday on an interstate near downtown Orlando and narrowly missed its driver, who had pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle. Earlier this month, the U.S. government opened a formal...
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

Coronavirus: Florida nurse wins $112K car at Tampa casino

TAMPA, Fla. — An nurse at a west-central Florida hospital, who has been treating COVID-19 patients for the past several weeks, hit a special jackpot at a Tampa casino on Saturday. Duane Kelloway, 50, of Spring Hill, won some money playing the slot machine at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel...
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
KRMG

SpaceX launches ants, avocados, robot to space station

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — (AP) — A SpaceX shipment of ants, avocados and a human-sized robotic arm rocketed toward the International Space Station on Sunday. The delivery — due to arrive Monday — is the company’s 23rd for NASA in just under a decade. A recycled Falcon rocket blasted into...
Louisiana StatePosted by
KRMG

Hurricane Ida forecast to strengthen as it nears Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS — (AP) — Forecasters warned residents along the northern Gulf of Mexico coast to rush preparations ahead of Hurricane Ida, which is expected to rapidly intensify and bring winds as high as 130 mph (209 kph), life-threatening storm surge and flooding rain when it slams ashore Sunday in Louisiana.
California StatePosted by
KRMG

Police find electronic signal-jamming device inside California home

MORGAN HILL, Calif. — After noticing interference for months, police located and disabled an electronic signal-jamming device set up in a California home. Morgan Hill police said the Santa Clara County Emergency Communications Department reported a signal was “disrupting, impeding and interfering” with public safety calls, KTVU reported. Police said...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
KRMG

Experts warn of dangers from breach of voter system software

ATLANTA — (AP) — Republican efforts questioning the outcome of the 2020 presidential race have led to voting system breaches that election security experts say pose a heightened risk to future elections. Copies of the Dominion Voting Systems software used to manage elections — from designing ballots to configuring voting...

Comments / 0

Community Policy