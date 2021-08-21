Two people charged with animal cruelty after U-Haul was found with several dogs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Two Corpus Christi dog owners were arrested by police Saturday afternoon and charged with cruelty to animals. Corpus Christi police say they were dispatched to the 5500 block of Everhart for a disturbance. Officers say they were told there was a fight over several dogs that may have been dead. Corpus Christi Animal Care Services were called to the scene and say they found a U-Haul trailer with multiple dogs inside.