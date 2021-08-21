Cancel
Disney demands to have 'Black Widow' pay dispute with Scarlett Johansson moved to arbitration

By Lauryn Overhultz
FOXBusiness
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDisney filed a motion to move Scarlett Johansson's lawsuit to arbitration Friday in Los Angeles Superior Court. The entertainment conglomerate also revealed it had initiated arbitration against Johansson on Aug. 10, according to court documents obtained by Fox Business. "Periwinkle agreed that all claims ‘arising out of, in connection with,...

