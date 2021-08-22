In Honor of BIR Nationals: Jet Powered Amish Buggy Does the Quarter Mile
If you've noticed increased traffic heading north late this week on Hwy 10, it's most likely people heading up to Brainerd International Raceway for Lucas Oil NHRA Nationals. This annual event is four days of ground-pounding, lightning-fast, blow-your-mind drag racing. For reference, the Top Fuel Dragsters get down the quarter-mile track in less than 4 seconds at speeds over 330 mph. It's loud, it's fast, and it's some of the most fun you can have in a Minnesota summer. There is nothing quite like it.kdhlradio.com
