Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

Bradley Beal's Wife Bashes Ronnie 2K: "Clowns Do Clown S*it."

By Lee Tran
fadeawayworld.net
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBA 2K is a basketball game that is popular worldwide, and there's no doubt that the yearly release brings with it a lot of hype and excitement. One of the things that people generally get excited about is the ratings reveal for each new edition, as players either go up or go down depending on performance. Obviously, most people believe that their favorite players should be ranked higher than others, and there is no set of ratings that will satisfy everyone.

fadeawayworld.net

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bradley Beal
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba 2k
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
NBA Analysis Network

This Knicks-Wizards Trade Is Centered Around Bradley Beal

The New York Knicks have been in need of a superstar for many NBA seasons now. They were able to make the postseason as the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference last year but now should be looking to improve on the roster. It has already been a busy offseason in New York and the front office can continue to be aggressive moving forward.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

Washington Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard Reveals Bradley Beal Recruited Spencer Dinwiddie To Join Washington Wizards

The Washington Wizards look fairly different compared to last season. After all, they traded away former MVP Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers, in exchange for multiple players including 6MOTY winner Montrezl Harrell and a former All-Rookie selection in Kyle Kuzma. They also acquired Spencer Dinwiddie via sign-and-trade, which was probably their biggest acquisition this offseason.
NBABleacher Report

Trade Packages for Damian Lillard, Bradley Beal and NBA's Top Targets

The NBA's 2021 offseason is mostly over. Draft day produced a mega-trade that sent Russell Westbrook to the Los Angeles Lakers. The young players taken that night have shown plenty of talent at Summer League. And free agency is pretty much in the books. With the exception of the Westbrook...
NBAPosted by
ClutchPoints

Wizards star Bradley Beal’s Stephen Curry plan for 2021-22 season

The Washington Wizards remain Bradley Beal’s team. After all, the veteran shooting guard appears to be the only superstar-caliber player left standing in the nation’s capital. With Beal presumably being forced into an even larger role for the Wizards moving forward, if that is even possible, the Washington standout has...
NBAYardbarker

Bradley Beal Is Not Happy With His 89 Overall In 2K22

When NBA 2K player ratings are released every year, it feels as though they're always extremely controversial. When you go online, it seems as though everyone has something to say about every player's ratings, and complaints about players being rated too high or too low are frequent. Ronnie 2K has...
NBAdcsportsking.com

Bradley Beal appears to be in disbelief of NBA2K22 rating

It appears NBA2K22 rating for Bradley Beal has been revealed. The Washington Wizards star guard is an 89 overall. DMV rapper Wale made the discovery in an apparent conversation with NBA2K digital marketing director Ronnie Singh, who is known as Ronnie2K by avid gamers. Wale demanded a recount. Which honestly...
NBANBC Washington

Wizards GM Expresses Disappointment on Bradley Beal Having to Leave Olympics

Wizards GM on Beal having to leave Olympics originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard has deep ties to international basketball and the U.S. men's program, so you can imagine how thrilled he was to have one of his players, Bradley Beal, make the Olympic roster ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Games. Beal, though, was removed from the team just days before they flew to Japan due to Covid-19 health and safety protocols.
NBANBC Sports

Hughes: What Bradley Beal is working on this offseason

Bradley Beal has steadily improved his game year-over-year each of the last six seasons, in one way or another, and in 2020-21 that led to the best season of his career so far. He started the All-Star game and made the All-NBA team for the first time. Making third team...
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Bradley Beal says he’s looking to take more deep, deep 3s this season

With little to work on in terms of his game this offseason, Bradley Beal is looking to extend his shooting range. Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal has averaged more than 30 points per game in each of the last two seasons, as he finished runner-up for the scoring title in both seasons. Beyond leading the Wizards to more wins, as long as he isn’t traded of course, winning a scoring title looks like the next threshold to cross in his career.
NBANBC Washington

Watch Bradley Beal, Spencer Dinwiddie Play Pickup With Several NBA Stars

Watch Beal, Dinwiddie play pickup with several NBA stars originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington. Bradley Beal and Spencer Dinwiddie are gearing up for their first season together on the Wizards in the same way most NBA players do; pickup games. Both members of Washington's backcourt were captured on video...
NBAbasketball-addict.com

The Washington Wizards’ biggest Bradley Beal question mark that could make or break their season

The Washington Wizards’ busy offseason has made new head coach Wes Unseld Jr.’s rotation 12 men deep. Whether that yields positive results in the 2021-22 NBA season comes down to how well Spencer Dinwiddie and Bradley Beal jell in the team’s starting backcourt. Dinwiddie is the most pivotal pickup for the Wizards this offseason, as […] The post The Washington Wizards’ biggest Bradley Beal question mark that could make or break their season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Steph Curry Reacts To Former Teammate Joining Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers made a huge splash in free agency, signing a plethora of veteran players to one-year deals. One of the veterans they signed this offseason was Kent Bazemore, who spent the 2020-21 season with the Golden State Warriors. Earlier this week, Bazemore posted a picture of him...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Damian Lillard Reportedly Has 1 Preferred Trade Destination

Even though Portland Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard has maintained that he isn’t actively pursuing a trade, rumors of his impending departure persist. The latest rumor comes from ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith, who recently “revealed” Lillard’s top trade destination. Appearing on Sirius XM NBA Radio, Stephen A. declared that the...
NBAPosted by
The Spun

NBA World Reacts To The Isaiah Thomas News

After a slew of free-agent additions already this offseason, the Lakers may not be done just yet. According to recent reports from NBA insider Marc Stein, the Los Angeles front office have “weighed the potential signing” of free-agent point guard Isaiah Thomas. Thomas played with the Lakers for 17 games...
NBAheatnation.com

Dwyane Wade’s answer on coming out of retirement to join armed Lakers squad

The Los Angeles Lakers’ recent acquisition of veteran Carmelo Anthony led some to speculate that former Miami Heat superstar Dwyane Wade may hop out of retirement to join the stacked squad. However, it doesn’t appear that four-time MVP LeBron James and Anthony will be seeing the services of their good...

Comments / 0

Community Policy