UK to begin offering COVID antibody testing to general public for first time -media

By Syndicated Content
whbl.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – The United Kingdom will begin offering COVID-19 antibody testing to the general public in the coming week for the first time, British media reported on Sunday. The government’s new programme is intended to produce data on antibody protections for people following infection by different coronavirus variants, according to details of the programme published by multiple media outlets, including Sky News and BBC.

