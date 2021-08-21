Cancel
NFL

Houston Texans vs. Dallas Cowboys live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 7 days ago
The Houston Texans Dallas Cowboys will meet the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2 of NFL Preseason on Friday night from AT&T Stadium on Saturday.

The Texans will look to keep the momentum going after knocking off the Packers last week 26-7, scoring 23 unanswered points. As for the Cowboys, they have lost both of their preseason games and will hope to have a better answer tonight when they face Houston. We’ll see if Mike McCarthy will play most of his starters on Saturday.

This should be a fun Saturday of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Friday night.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Washington

  • When: Saturday, August 21
  • Time: 8:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: Local Affiliates
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the NFL this season

fuboTV has complete local NFL coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN), plus NFL Network and NFL Network Redzone. FuboTV includes every network you need to watch every NFL game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 3:00 p.m. ET.

New York Jets (-2.5) vs. Green Bay Packers

O/U: 31

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

