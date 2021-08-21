Triston McKenzie continues tear of dominance, showing his resurgence is no fluke

What an eventful weekend it was! From Tyler Gilbert to Fernando Tatis, there was a little something for everyone. Let's start off with some good. You can read about Gilbert and Triston McKenzie below, but I want to shine some light on Reid Detmers, who turned in the best start of his young career Sunday. Detmers is regarded as one of the best pitching prospects in the game and showed us why, racking up six strikeouts over six innings of one-run ball against the Astros. While he didn't have a ton of swinging strikes, Detmers used his big curveball to shut down one of the best lineups in the game. I'd rather add McKenzie for now, but Detmers is close behind.