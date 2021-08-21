Triston McKenzie continues tear of dominance, showing his resurgence is no fluke
To call Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Triston McKenzie’s performance in Saturday afternoon’s 5-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels dazzling is an understatement. McKenzie, who threw 7 ⅔ perfect innings on Sunday against the Tigers in Detroit, followed up his masterful performance with another gem for the 31,406 in attendance, the largest crowd at Progressive Field so far in the 2021 season.www.audacy.com
