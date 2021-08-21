Cancel
Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch the NFL

By FTW Staff
 7 days ago
The Detroit Lions will meet the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2 of the NFL Preseason from Heinz Field on Saturday night.

The Lions will look to rebound from a 16-15 loss to the Buffalo Bills last week on a last-second field goal. They held the lead for most of the game but just couldn’t pull off the win. As for Pittsburgh, they are coming off their second win of the preseason against the Eagles, 24-16.

This should be a fun Saturday of football, here is everything you need to know to stream the action on Saturday night.

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

  • When: Saturday, August 21
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: NFL Network
How to watch the NFL this season

NFL Football Odds and Betting Lines

NFL odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Detroit Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers (-6.5)

O/U: 36.5

