FOXBOROUGH — MLS placed some of the best and worst of the league on stage as the Revolution took a 4-1 victory over FC Cincinnati before a crowd of 18,260 at Gillette Stadium Saturday night. The Revolution (15-3-4, 49 points) attacked from the start as they maintained their 7-point lead in the Supporters’ Shield standings and improved their unbeaten streak to nine games. Cincinnati (3-8-8, 16 points) mostly defended as its winless streak extended to 10 games (0-3-7). The Revolution, who visit New York City FC on Saturday, put the game away by taking a three-goal halftime lead. Tajon Buchanan opened the scoring (seventh minute), Emmanuel Boateng scored (21st) in his first Revolution start, and Adam Buksa had two goals (33rd, 61st), improving his total to 10.