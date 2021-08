Alonso went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's loss against the Giants. Alonso was responsible for all the offense the Mets mustered in Tuesday's loss with a two-run bomb in the eighth inning off Logan Webb, and now the slugging first baseman has 26 homers on the season. He endured an 0-for-21 slump earlier this month but he's bounced back with hits in five of his last six games, hitting .280 in a stretch in which he's also gone yard twice.