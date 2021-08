Brighton moved to second in the Premier League after making it back-to-back wins with a 2-0 victory over Watford. Brighton struggled offensively last season with their attacking stats a concern to Graham Potter but there are more positive signs this season with four goals in their two opening games. Both of their strikes in this impressive win came in the opening 45 minutes with Shane Duffy netting his first goal (10) for the club since November 2019 and Neal Maupay doubling the lead (41).